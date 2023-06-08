Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 8 June 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 8 June 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the Moon during today – June 8, 2023 – will be opposite: pay maximum attention in your relationships with others. There can be quarrels and arguments with those around you. Get angry if necessary but then make peace. Soon. Right away. As for work, you feel tired so better avoid overdoing it.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 8 June 2023), singles could make interesting encounters over the next few hours: keep your eyes peeled. As far as work is concerned, if there has been any problem, solving it this day will be a piece of cake.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, singles of the sign could soon make interesting encounters: keep your eyes peeled. Work? If there was any problem, solving it right now will luckily be easier than expected. Your diplomacy is the trump card you have.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love there is a bit of a bad mood but try not to let discussions influence you too much. As far as work is concerned, good news finally arrives. You can take great satisfaction and demonstrate your value to everyone. Your true value.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 8 June 2023), this is not the ideal time for love, but don’t worry: it will soon get better. As far as work is concerned, pay attention to relationships with colleagues. There is a need to do more teamwork.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the sky speaks of emotions and you should take advantage of this early June day to do something beautiful with your loved one. As for work, there’s a lot to do and you should keep riding the wave. Summer is near but you have to keep striking while the iron is hot if you want to outrun the competition.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 8, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: get ready to experience great emotions and do something beautiful with your partner.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces