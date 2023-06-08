Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 8 June 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 8 June 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the Moon is in your sign: the period is excellent for feelings. As far as work is concerned, there is still some hesitation and you have to try to understand what you really want.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 8 June 2023), expect to have a special meeting today or in any case by the weekend. As far as work is concerned, tiredness is a lot so take a few days to rest. Relax.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, if your heart is torn between two people it would be best to make a choice. Now. As far as work is concerned, there is a bit of stress and tiredness but from today – 8 June – things will get better. Have patience and soon everything will be fine. You don’t have to be in a hurry.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, there is some emotional stress but soon, very soon, it will get much better. As far as work is concerned, there are many responsibilities and you start to feel a little under pressure. Perhaps you are tired of the usual routine and would like to switch off for a bit. Be patient, the summer holidays are getting closer…

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 8 June 2023), discussions are around the corner: pay attention to relationships with your partner. As far as work is concerned, you want to change but for now you still need a little patience. Hold on.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, expect good emotions on the coming weekend. For now, however, we need to be patient a little longer. As for work, get ready because big news will come and there will be a way to make a good breakthrough.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 8, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: get ready to experience great emotions, especially during this weekend which will be sparkling.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO