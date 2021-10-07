Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 7 October 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers its forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 7 October 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the contrasts in love during the day today will not be lacking. If a story was born recently, try to understand if it is worth investing in it or is it better to leave it alone. As for work, try to look around and don’t be angry if something doesn’t go your way. New opportunities in sight.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Thursday 7 October 2021), with this favorable Moon and Venus on your side you can take away great satisfactions. Those who live a historical couple find serenity and enthusiasm. Work chapter: open up to the news. If any proposals are made to you, consider them carefully.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, Venus in opposition: love certainly cannot go well. There will be many discussions, maybe it will be better to take a break and stay away from your partner. As for the work, pick up a project that you had set aside.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, with the Moon again positive during the day today – October 7, 2021 – you will be able to get closer to your partner and rediscover the lost understanding and serenity. Singles will be able to let themselves go more and experience beautiful emotions. Job? You have special projects in sight that can be accepted.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Thursday 7 October 2021), the Moon is on your side and allows you to embark on new adventures. If there have been discussions with your partner, try to clarify and resolve as soon as possible. As for work, many things will change. Are you looking for a new job? The time has come to roll up your sleeves.

FISH

Dear Pisces, today – October 7, 2021 – the Moon will finally be on your side. Do not postpone discussions with your partner and take everything philosophically. Those who are single can step forward and look for a soul mate. Job? Some collaborations will change, but you will be at the top as always.

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Pisces: the stars assist you both at work and in love.

