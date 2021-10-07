Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 7 October 2021 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in some Rai programs such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 7 October 2021, for the signs ofAries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, a favorable time for you if you are looking for a soul mate. With this Venus in transit, nothing is precluded. As far as work is concerned, you have long-term plans to carry out: you can achieve great successes but be careful how you express yourself. You risk doing damage …

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (7 October 2021), the Moon is in opposition so you have to be very careful. On the other hand, Venus is no longer against it, so already from the weekend there will be a positive turnaround in love. As for the work, the last few twists of a really complicated situation.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you have questioned longstanding relationships. This is true both in love and in friendships. It is useless to carry on a relationship that you think has come to an end. Work chapter: it’s time to clarify and reorganize something that doesn’t work or didn’t work in the recent past.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, try to make up for lost or wasted time with your partner. Some of you have to rediscover passion and eros, try to change the usual routine to rekindle the flame. Today caution will be needed at work, there are many unknowns.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 7 October 2021), a very positive day in love, especially during the morning. There will still be some tension in the afternoon. As for work, you need a break because you are really stressed out.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, do not be abrupt or harsh with your partner, serious problems could arise. As far as work is concerned, pay attention to some contrasts with some colleagues, who perhaps out of envy will do everything to put a spanner in the works.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, OCTOBER 7, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: a favorable period in love. Big projects at work.

