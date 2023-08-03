Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 3 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 3 August 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, during the next few hours of this month of August someone will try to get you into trouble, it will be time to bring out all your diplomacy, to avoid arguing. Avoid discussions that can only make you annoyed. You have a little too many doubts about your partner, but you should try to clarify your ideas

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 3 August 2023), you have some relationships that could be in the balance, without you being aware of them… Don’t make the mistake of taking for granted the affection of some people, you need to delve deeper into some situations. Throw yourself into some challenging new projects.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this Thursday will be a day for you to dedicate to feelings. Think about love. There will be those who will try to make you have new experiences, don’t hold back, also because now you could experience particular emotions. Try to enjoy your holidays and get away from it all.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during these early August days you are very busy with work and this ends up distracting you in the sentimental field. Your partner may complain about this situation and therefore use this day to surprise him and strengthen the relationship.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 3 August 2023), you have many possibilities on a sentimental level but don’t get carried away by instinct because you could make a bad impression. Anyone who is dating people who don’t stimulate him enough should perhaps think better about what to do.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, during this time you can get a new position at work level or in your group of friends. Before making a final decision, however, try to weigh the advantages and disadvantages. If you are going to make an important decision, focus on what you really want.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 3, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: today will be a day to dedicate to feelings.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO