Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov announced the absence of a schedule for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that there was no timetable for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, there are no schedules and deadlines regarding this issue.

No chart exists Alexey DanilovSecretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

According to Danilov, the Ukrainian military work according to the NATO system. “The commander decides how to act in one direction or another, taking into account the general task set,” he explained.

In addition, the NSDC Secretary pointed out a large number of mines. According to him, if earlier it seemed possible to overcome the distance with the help of Western technology, now a lot of sections are “overcome on foot”.

The reason for the slowdown in the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is called heavy losses

Advisor to the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin claims that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a whole has slowed down recently. “Most likely, this is due to the heavy losses that the enemy suffered in terms of manpower and equipment,” he said.

In addition, the deliveries of Western equipment to Ukraine have also declined, Gagin notes. According to him, European countries are “outraged” by the need to help Kyiv. He also suggested that Ukraine is unlikely to receive American-made aircraft, since their loss would be a “big blow” to the US military-industrial complex.

Several weeks to several months

Retired colonel Viktor Litovkin expressed the view that the counteroffensive could end when Ukraine exhausted its reserves, but it is not known when exactly this will happen. “Success, in any case, will be impossible to achieve without air supremacy, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have no planes, no helicopters, no attack aircraft. As a result, people are open to strikes. In addition, we have a good defense system,” the expert added.

At the end of June, Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces, said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive could last for several more weeks. According to him, Kyiv is striving “with all its might to justify itself to its masters in the West” for the delivered military equipment.

Related materials:

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken acknowledged that the UAF counteroffensive is going hard. At the same time, he said that it is currently at an early stage, although the Russian military managed to create a “reliable defense.” Speaking about the timing of the operation, Blinken suggested that it would last several months.

French President Emmanuel Macron also said in June that the counter-offensive would last from weeks to months. At the same time, according to the French president, it “was carefully planned.”

At the same time, CNN reports that the Ukrainian military complains of being tired from the counteroffensive. They admitted that the battles are extremely hard.