Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday, December 2, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday 2 December 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, a time of serious complications in sentimental relationships. Something is not going as you would like in your relationship with your partner. It’s a bit of a difficult time even on a professional level. Maybe a few less entries are putting you in difficulty.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 2 December 2022), try not to be too impulsive, this behavior could drive away the person you love. It still takes some time for your work plans to materialize.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, really good day, even if you are not quite in your best shape. At work, be prepared for changes, it will be appropriate not to take offense if something does not go as you would like. Great career opportunities are on the way.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, try to be patient with your partner, you feel particularly agitated and cannot find a solution. Your state of mind will not be favorable on a professional level either. You risk arguing with colleagues and superiors.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 2 December 2022), couple harmony returns for those who have gone through a period of tensions and discussions. At work you want to change. You are tired of the usual routine. Count to ten before opening your mouth.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are in the recovery phase when it comes to romantic relationships. Throw yourself into new professional adventures and you could have satisfactions like you haven’t had in a long time. You may have some good deals. In short, excellent career opportunities are on the way. Don’t rush, time to time.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 2, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: many beautiful things are moving, excellent career opportunities. Show everyone your worth. Don’t worry if something doesn’t go according to plan. Don’t rush, time to time.

