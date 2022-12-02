Research suggests that consuming large amounts of fruit juice can make us “more likely” to develop vision problems.

It is known that advancing age leads to a deterioration in the visual ability of an individual, but age is not the only cause of vision loss. Worryingly, what you eat or drink can also harm your eyesight.

Research warns that enjoying certain fruit juices can lead to age-related macular degeneration (AMD-Age-related macular degeneration) and increase the risk of blindness.

“Identifying and understanding the connections between what we put into our bodies and our health is a constant search for researchers,” says Dr. Rebiya Bourkiza, Consultant Ophthalmologist at OCL Vision.

A study published in Frontiers in Nutrition has come to a surprising conclusion regarding vision’s association with diet, saying that fruit juice may increase the risk of advanced age-related macular degeneration, an eye disease that can blur your central vision and lead to “unexplained blindness.” irrevocable.”

“At the moment, the exact cause of AMD remains unknown, and scientists around the world are working to better understand the condition,” Burkiza explained.

The research set out to investigate whether enjoying fruit juice increases the risk of developing advanced age-related macular degeneration, and to find ways to reduce the risk of developing this eye condition.

Using publicly available Food and Data Surveys from 2005 to 2006 (NHANES database), which began in the early 1960s to provide information about Americans’ health and nutritional statuses, the research explored this controversial finding.

The results showed that 100% fruit juice (without additives, preservatives and colourings) did not affect “early age-related macular degeneration, or any stage thereof,” but those who consumed the drink excessively were more likely to develop advanced age-related macular degeneration.

“While the results of this survey are interesting, they are inconclusive, as this study was not conducted with the methodology and analysis that would allow for a causal relationship to be established,” said Burkiza. “Further research, ideally using a randomized trial, is needed to explore whether There was a clear association between drinking fruit juice and age-related macular degeneration.”

Furthermore, the expert suggested that there may be some benefits of drinking the juice for your eyes after all.

“What we do know when it comes to drinking fruit juice is that the vitamins it contains can be very beneficial for the health of our eyes,” Borkiza said. Citrus fruit juices, such as orange or grapefruit, are rich in vitamin C, which helps maintain collagen in the cornea of ​​the eye. Meanwhile, most berries contain antioxidants that prevent dry eyes, lower blood pressure and protect against vision defects.”

And while getting these vitamins from fruit juice is an easy fix, nothing can replace actual fruit, according to the consultant eye surgeon.

Borkiza added, “It is not recommended to drink large quantities of one type of fruit juice. By doing so, you may put a lot of sugar in your body, and this may harm other aspects of it. Do not neglect eating a lot of fresh fruit, because relying solely on juice may You lose healthy fiber that is mostly lost during the juicing process.