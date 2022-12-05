Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 5-11 December 2022

What is my horoscope for the week (from 5 to 11 December 2022) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek into their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious about your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 5 to 11 December 2022 found online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, according to the astrologer, a three out of five star week awaits you. There are still many doubts in love but you should overcome them immediately. Look ahead. Dating is not favored, so if you’re single it’s best to wait. At work, Jupiter will soon be on your side: there are those who are waiting for answers, those who are a little agitated.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, four stars. In love, new prairies open up. Let yourself go and meet new people. If there is a person you like, come forward without fear. Well the weekend, you finally got over the problems and everything is going well, enjoy it. At work, carry out your projects.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, according to the weekly horoscope, four stars. In love there is no shortage of uncertainties, but slowly everything gets better. Venus from next weekend will no longer be opposite. Take advantage of it. Start making new acquaintances because passion is around the corner, let yourself go. Good news arrives at work, even if you feel you have suffered an injustice. With your willpower everything can change.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, four stars. There is no shortage of doubts in love, because Mercury is in opposition. There is a person you like, but be careful that it is not the wrong one. At work, you start thinking about new projects, new strategies. Soon everything will change. Just have a little patience.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (December 5-11, 2022), five stars. If a person is really important to your life, you will understand it these days, especially Friday, when the Moon will be on your side. Try to listen to your partner more, especially if you have many doubts. Watch out for relationships with those born under the sign of Aquarius and Scorpio.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, according to the weekly horoscope, four stars. Mercury begins a major transit. Venus will be on your side, after a difficult period and crisis everything can start again great. Don’t close in on yourself. At work, those who have beautiful ideas can cultivate them with passion. If you have any doubts, talk to each other. Clarify once and for all.

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, three stars. In love there is no need to argue too much. Perhaps you are dealing with a person who understands you little. This period will last a while, at least until the end of the year, so better think a little more before acting. There can be inconvenience and delays at work, don’t take it too much. You are tired, you need to rest more.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, three stars. In love you are questioning everything, as it hasn’t happened for a long time. Try to keep calm and clear things up starting on Friday. In order to enjoy a peaceful weekend. On the job news coming soon, think carefully before making important decisions.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, five stars. Venus will soon leave its sign, but the stars are still favorable in love, especially for those who are single and need to find a soul mate. You are as charming as you have not been in a long time. Friday could be subdued. At work, good plans for the self-employed. Important news is coming.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, five stars. With Venus soon on your side, love will be the absolute protagonist. If a story doesn’t satisfy you, maybe the day will come when you decide to close it and move on. At work you are taking away great satisfactions, but when you get to the weekend, tiredness will make itself felt. Rest a bit to get off to a great start.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, five stars. Heaven promises well, let yourself go in love. You don’t want to give up your life. Well the stars, take advantage of them especially on Friday. There is a lot of creativity that will take you far, but you have to learn to get involved more.

FISH

Dear Pisces, three stars. In love it is a somewhat particular period. Don’t be hasty especially between Wednesday and Thursday. At work, something is changing, go ahead and close discussions about the past. Turn the page. Keep it up, the road is the right one! Many great satisfactions will come soon, you will know how to give your best.

Read also: 1. All Paolo Fox’s horoscopes; 2. Couple affinities for all zodiac signs; 3. The table for calculating the ascendant