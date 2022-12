The Nuggets (14-9) can’t find any defensive answers to Alvarado’s stellar performance. The Puerto Rican is devastating from long range (8/11) and leads the Pelicans (15-8) scoring 38 points (his career high) in just 27′ of play. Jokic flirts with a triple double and finishes with 32 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. Let’s look at his performance