Paolo Berlusconi “chases” Fascina from Arcore: “He must find the strength”

Silvio Berlusconi he has been dead for over three months now, but there are those who simply cannot recover from this loss. This is his last companion Marta Fascinating who has never set foot outside since the death of her beloved Arcore. Now it is the Knight’s brother who intervenes on the matter, Paolo Berlusconi. The entrepreneur – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – spoke in Monza to support Adriano’s candidacy for the Senate by-elections Galliani and he also wanted to send a clear message to Fascina: “Silvio is there. He left us momentarily, but he is always there. Enough with the tearsI also told Marta, who he is inconsolable but who must find the strength to return to Parliament because it is his right but above all his duty. We must be calm and happy, because we were lucky enough to know him, love it and live it“.

Meanwhile the leader of Forza Italia Tajani and Foreign Minister announces that there will soon be an initiative in honor of Silvio. “I confirm that I have decided to dedicate to the president Berlusconi a room of the Farnesina“. Tajani – continues Il Corriere – broke the news presenting the party celebration “A great history, a future of freedom”, the three-day event scheduled for the end of September Paestum. “Also because – added Tajani – it was an excellent Foreign Minister and it is fitting that a ministry room bears his name.”

