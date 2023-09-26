a condition that affects the pulmonary circulation and can lead over time to fatigue and exhaustion of the right ventricle with dangerous consequences
What causes pulmonary hypertension?
shapessome are due to primitive problems of the pulmonary vessels, such asidiopathic pulmonary hypertensionbut the most common ones, which affect about one percent of the population, are the consequence of other conditions – stated Sergio Harari, director of Pneumology and Internal Medicine atSan Giuseppe MultiMedica Hospital of Milan and professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Milan -. Pulmonary hypertension can indeed be secondary to cardiovascular diseasedue to which the heart struggles to function efficiently, or it can be a long-term complication of lung tissue diseases which also affect the pulmonary circulation.
What are the warning signs?
Shortness of breath especially in motion, for example taking stairs or walkingbut over time even at restAnd fatigue These are typical symptoms. These are very non-specific disorders, so much so that it is sometimes difficult to trace them back to rare diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary hypertension, which is why we need to think about this condition to avoid a diagnostic delay. Suspicion must arise when various diagnostic investigations, from chest x-ray to respiratory tests, are normal.
Different therapies depending on the cause
If pulmonary hypertension a complication of heart or lung disease it must be treated by optimizing care for the underlying disease. pi the treatment of primary forms is complexsuch as idiopathic pulmonary hypertension, which have a significant impact on the quality of life and prognosis of patients, in particular because theaverage age of those suffering from it between 40 and 60 years, even if it’s moving above 60. I’m there various drugs for primary forms, which act on the altered metabolic pathways: those of nitric oxide, endothelin, prostacyclin and, more recently, on the activins and growth differentiation factors involved in the disease. Drugs they improve survival but do not cure the disease definitively. They can be taken with different routes of administration, but what matters most for optimal management is that patients are followed in centers with experience, concludes Harari.
