a condition that affects the pulmonary circulation and can lead over time to fatigue and exhaustion of the right ventricle with dangerous consequences

What causes pulmonary hypertension?

shapessome are due to primitive problems of the pulmonary vessels, such asidiopathic pulmonary hypertensionbut the most common ones, which affect about one percent of the population, are the consequence of other conditions – stated Sergio Harari, director of Pneumology and Internal Medicine atSan Giuseppe MultiMedica Hospital of Milan and professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Milan -. Pulmonary hypertension can indeed be secondary to cardiovascular diseasedue to which the heart struggles to function efficiently, or it can be a long-term complication of lung tissue diseases which also affect the pulmonary circulation.

What are the warning signs? Shortness of breath especially in motion, for example taking stairs or walkingbut over time even at restAnd fatigue These are typical symptoms. These are very non-specific disorders, so much so that it is sometimes difficult to trace them back to rare diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary hypertension, which is why we need to think about this condition to avoid a diagnostic delay. Suspicion must arise when various diagnostic investigations, from chest x-ray to respiratory tests, are normal.