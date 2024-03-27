New flirtation for Fedez? According to some rumors, the lucky one is Paola di Benedetto, but the young woman denies everything and threatens to report the authors of this fake news

Famous people very often find themselves at the center of various gossip and rumors that can concern both their working and private lives. Today we are faced with a new piece of gossip which seems to have been denied by one of the two interested parties. In fact, after the recent rumors about Paola di Benedetto and Fedez, the showgirl denies the facts.

Paola di Benedetto

In recent months one of the most famous couples in the country has been at the center of Italian gossip. Obviously we are talking about Fedez and Chiara Ferragni who, even after their separation, continue to make people talk about their relationship. The couple, who have no longer lived together for some time, now find themselves at the center of new ones gossip which however would have been quickly denied.

In recent days, in fact, a very particular rumor has begun to circulate regarding Fedez And Paola di Benedetto. The young, former Mother Nature in the program Hi Darwin, was accused of having put the marriage between Fedez and Chiara in crisis. The showgirl is no stranger to the couple, but it seems that the friendship between her and Chiara has recently changed. Paola di BenedettoChiara Ferragni and Fedez, were dating when the model went out with Rkomi.

The four-way outing: Paola di Benedetto, Chiara Ferragni, Fedez and Rkomi

But today, this new scoop puts a crisis in motion previous friendship. In fact, it seems that neither Chiara Ferragni, nor her sisters Francesca and Valentina, anymore follow the showgirl on social media. The people near Paola they deny absolutely this flirtation and let it be known that the young woman does not rule out proceed through legal channels. We are awaiting further developments, and also an official denial from Fedez or Paola di Benedetto who at the moment have not exposed themselves.