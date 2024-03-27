The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry asked South Korea to transfer Patriot systems to Kyiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba asked South Korea to provide Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to Kyiv. At the same time, earlier in Seoul they again stated that they would not supply flying weapons to Ukraine, writes RIA News with reference to Ukrainian media.

“As far as I know, South Korea uses Patriot air defense systems. It's a non-lethal weapon because it only shoots down missiles and doesn't kill anyone.

Kuleba called on the South Korean government to find a way to transfer the Patriot air defense system and other anti-missile systems to Ukraine. At the same time, according to him, official Kyiv respects the restrictions that countries impose on themselves in terms of supplying weapons to Kyiv.

The other day, Dmitry Kuleba demanded from the West new Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. According to him, Ukrainian troops are losing ground due to the fact that Russia has begun to massively use modernized aircraft guided bombs and the West is not supplying new air defense systems.

In addition, Kuleba stated that Ukraine’s Western partners want the country to fight “with its hand tied behind its back.”