DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has fallen sharply. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value on Thursday morning as 826.0. It was 887.6 the day before and 720.6 a week ago. The seven-day incidence quantifies the number of new infections registered per 100,000 inhabitants during this period.

As the RKI further announced on Thursday, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections reported within 24 hours was 130,104, after 141,661 the day before and 186,325 a week ago. The total number of recorded cases of infection in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 24,609,159.

According to the RKI, 246 other deaths related to the corona virus were also registered within 24 hours. The total number of recorded corona deaths in Germany rose to 135,078.

Regional differences

There continues to be wide variation in seven-day incidence. The incidence was lowest in the federal capital Berlin (521.7). Only in the federal states of Lower Saxony (1228.2) and Schleswig-Holstein (1113.0) was the value above the 1000 mark.