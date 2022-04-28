There were 300 votes in favor and 83 against; PL conditions the preference of care to the patient’s choice

The Chamber of Deputies approved on the night of Wednesday (27.Apr.2022) the PL (Bill) No. 1998, 2020, which regulates the practice of telehealth and establishes the parameters for remote care throughout the country. There were 300 votes in favor and 83 against. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

If sanctioned, it establishes that the federal councils supervise the professional practice and the ethical regulation of the provision of the foreseen health services.

The project is authored by Mrs. Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP). revokes the Law 13,989/20enacted in April 2020 to allow remote patient care during the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the text, telemedicine is understood as the “secure transmission of medical data and information, through text, sound, images or other forms necessary for prevention, diagnosis, treatment — including drug prescription and patient follow-up”.

The PL conditions teleservice to the patient’s personal choice to request a face-to-face consultation if he prefers. The issue was incorporated into the matter in an amendment presented by the deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG).

