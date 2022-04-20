Mexico.- The PAN deputy, Mariana Gómez del Campo, announced that she will file a complaint against AMLO and Morena for the crimes of apology of the crime, incitement to hatred and violence, after he was exhibited as “traitor to the fatherland” for voting against the electrical reform.

Through its official Twitter account, the deputy of the PAN shared one of the posters spread by morenistas in which his photo appears, showing that voted against AMLO’s electricity reformfor which she was branded a “traitor to the country”.

Mariana Gómez was upset by the label given to her by morenists and supporters of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, since she considers that it constitutes a call to attack her, for which she warned that she would file a complaint against the president and the leadership of Morena.

“They call me a ‘Traitor to the Homeland’ for having voted AGAINST the President’s Electricity Reform. I will present the corresponding COMPLAINTS against the president of Mexico and the Morena leadership for apology of crime, incitement to hatred and violence“, asserted the panista.

The legislator added that she will also go to the electoral and civil instances to “assert” her rights, in addition to including the hashtag #AltoALaViolenciaDeMorena in her publication.

Morena announces “information campaign”

This after the national leader of Morena, Mario Slimannounced that they would undertake an “information campaign” to expose the deputies who voted against the reform of the Electricity Industry Law (LIE), whom they branded as “traitors” and “sell homelands.”

Said campaign would be carried out in the states where there will be elections on June 5: Aguascalientes, Durango, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Tamaulipas, so that citizens know who “betrayed” Mexico and do not vote for them.

After the announcement, posters with the faces and names of the opposition legislators who prevented the approval of the electricity reform in the Chamber of Deputies on April 17 were spread on social networks, including Mariana Gómez del Campo.

In this regard, the PAN leadership denounced that there is a “campaign of hate and violence” orchestrated from the National Palace against the political forces opposed to the 4T, for which they held AMLO and Mario Delgado responsible for any possible aggression against any of their members.

“National Action holds the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, responsible for any act, aggression or attack suffered by our legislators or the national president Marko Cortés for the dangerous campaign of hatred and violence that have initiated against him,” the PAN said in a statement.