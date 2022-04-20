Mitsuki Game Studio and JanduSoft have announced the release on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch from Waifu Impact, third-person shooter with platforming stages for solo players in which you take on the role of anime girls armed with water rifles who must chase each other on a green island, called Waifu Island, in search of hidden stars. It will be available starting April 28, 2022.

Let’s see the launch trailer of the console versions:

Already available for PC for about a year (on Steam it has 88% positive reviews), it is a decidedly cheerful and colorful title, obviously designed for a particular audience, given the underlying theme. Who knows if all the contents will be present on the console or if censorships will be applied. The PC version is in fact designed for an adult audience, given the presence of sexually explicit content. In total there are six girls to unlock.

If the console versions of Waifu Impact are in line with the PC version, they will offer a total of just under three hours of content. The price of the game will still be very low: we are talking about € 4.99.