Mexico City.– The National Permanent Commission of the PAN has initiated the procedure for the expulsion of Senator Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares and his father Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, who yesterday offered their support for judicial reform.

The request for expulsion also reached local deputy Natividad Díaz, who in the Oaxacan Congress voted to approve the reform.

The expulsion process will have to go through the filter of the PAN’s Order and Discipline Commission, the body that received instructions from the Permanent Commission to speed up the expulsions. The Permanent Commission also agreed to challenge before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) the regressive and destructive reform to the Judicial Branch, approved yesterday in the Senate of the Republic.

“The procedure is considered to have flaws that may be subject to review by the country’s highest court, since there is a violation of the suspension of protection orders of at least two federal courts that prevented discussion and voting, the lack of opportunity for the new legislatures to open forums and spaces for discussion that allowed for an in-depth study of the reform, the irregular changes of venues in both Chambers and the lack of certainty for the vote of the deputies.”

Likewise, it contains elements that make it an electoral reform, since it creates electoral processes to choose judges and these will be conducted by an electoral body, modifies the rules for choosing electoral judges, extends the positions of the magistrates of the Superior Court until 2027 and gives a new temporality to the position of those who will be elected, among many others. National Action will challenge through various legal instruments that range from the action of unconstitutionality, because there are vices in the legislative procedure, the amparo trials, where the violation of the rights of legislators to know in time, study and be able to analyze the scope and consequences of the opinion issued by a different legislature and constitutional controversies will be fought. The president of the PAN, Marko Cortés, called on the parliamentary groups in the local congresses not to let themselves be pressured, co-opted or cornered and to vote against the reform to the Judicial Branch, which will affect Mexicans.