Mexico City.– Rocker Jon Bon Jovi became a hero at 62 when he managed to convince a woman not to jump off a bridge, Nashville authorities confirmed in a press release.

According to TMZ, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said the singer-songwriter helped persuade an unidentified girl to safely climb down from a ledge on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

“A big thank you to Jon Bon Jovi and his crew for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Tuesday night,” authorities shared in a statement, alongside a video of the altercation, which has since been deleted. “Bon Jovi helped coax her off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety. We all need to help keep each other safe.”

The clip, which despite being deleted from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s official accounts, was replicated on social media until it went viral, supposedly shows the “It’s My Life” singer and an unidentified member of his team talking to a woman standing on the bridge.

After a few tense moments, the rocker and his companion managed to lift the woman off the ledge and help her down safely. Apparently, according to CNN, the incident occurred just as Bon Jovi was filming a music video on the bridge. Nashville police also confirmed that the woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and psychiatric evaluation.