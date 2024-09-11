Pagani has announced the rebirth of Modena Designthe company founded by Horacio Pagani in 1991 with the aim of developing innovative technologies focused on composite materials. Modena Design stands out for its specialization in precision numerically controlled mechanical processing: the systems, software and tools used represent the pinnacle of technology available on the market, and this allows the company to guarantee components that not only achieve maximum performance, but also offer unparalleled aesthetic excellence.

The technique of solid machining

The fundamental aspect that distinguishes Modena Design is the commitment to valorization of human professionalism: this translates into continuous investments in research, training and technology, creating a work environment where innovation is at the centre of every action. The heart of the Modena Design production process is represented by the noble solid machining technique: this methodology, interpreted with an artisanal approach, allows to obtain unique results, with a maniacal attention to detail, since each component produced is the result of meticulous work that reflects the passion and dedication of the team of experts.

Total control over production

The rebirth of Modena Design is also crucial for Pagani Automobili, which now has the total control on every aspect of the production of components in aluminum, titanium and special metals. From the design phase to engineering, up to the final realization: each step is managed with cutting-edge systems, guaranteeing a quality that characterizes every project of the San Cesario sul Panaro brand. Currently, Modena Design produces over 700 components for each Pagani Utopia, a result that underlines the commitment to quality and innovation: the plant equipment includes specialized equipment for the processing of different materials, including high-speed CNC milling work centers and high-precision vertical work centers.

Automation and flexibility

The machine tools, managed by advanced robotic systems, ensure continuous operation seven days a week, with an autonomy that exceeds twenty hours a day. This automation not only increases efficiency, but also allows us to satisfy the needs of the most demanding customers, offering unique and personalized finishes. “For over twenty years we have been producing components through solid machining, in processes where the human factor is essential – explained Antonio Gerardi, Chief Operations Officer of Modena Design – For example, in our anodizing and polishing techniques, there is no room for mechanical repetitiveness: no machine, however advanced, can replace the expert eye of the craftsman in capturing details. We are convinced that excellence is the result of craftsmanship, where each component is hand-finished, the result of extraordinary dexterity and expertise honed through years of training and experience.”