Mexico City.- The “Plan B“In electoral matters of the Government it will be the most contested legal reform in history, affirmed the PAN senator Julen Rementeria del Puerto.

“From what is seen to come, it will be the most controversial legal reform, the most combated by the way legal of history in our country”, maintained the head of the bench.

At the opening of the preparatory work for the next regular session, the Jarocho legislator argued that this package of reform laws intends to promote the dismantling of the entire electoral structure.

“What this ‘Plan B’ is looking for is really to end democracy in our country. What they are proposing is not a minor thing,” he warned.

In the course of the week the PAN, PRI and PRD have filed appeals before the Supreme Court of the Nationthe same as the legislative opposition bloc and the Chihuahua Mayor’s Office.

“What the government wants to do with the INE is to dismantle it, they wanted to make it disappear and they couldn’t, but now they want to weaken it,” he said.

“With part of ‘Plan B’, what they want is for municipal presidents not to be able to disseminate works or projects; they want to strangle them in terms of communication. They also want to take away from the INE and the Court the power they currently have to be able to reprimand, sanction and with precautionary measures prohibit the dissemination of any type of spots that generate some type of illegal dissemination or promotion of a public server,” he said.