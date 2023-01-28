The announcement of the measures came as clashes erupted in the Shuafat refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, between young Palestinians and the Israeli police, who fired tear gas to disperse them.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the Israeli army announced the closure of settlements surrounding Jerusalem to Palestinian labor.

For his part, the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, issued instructions to the legal authorities in the ministry to prepare to take action against the families of the perpetrators.

In the same vein, the Israeli Minister of Internal Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, asked the Jerusalem Municipality to list all unauthorized homes to begin demolishing them immediately.

Israeli media reported an attempt to carry out a run-over operation at the Za’tara intersection, north of Ramallah, and to neutralize the crossing, without causing any casualties.

Two operations were carried out against the Israelis, on Friday and Saturday, about one day after 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli bullets in the West Bank.

A call to arms

On Saturday evening, the Israeli police called on everyone who has a licensed weapon to carry it in public places, in anticipation of any possible operation, while the repercussions follow after two operations in Jerusalem that resulted in dead and wounded Israelis.

Following Friday’s incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government had made decisions about “responses” to the attack.

Netanyahu added, in televised statements, that the decisions taken will be presented to the Cabinet (the mini-ministerial council).

Later, Netanyahu said, “We will close the houses of the perpetrators of the attacks and we will work to demolish them, through swift measures.”

Split over the wording of the response

And the Hebrew channel “12” reported that an unusual confrontation took place, on Saturday, between the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, and the judicial advisor to the government.

Ben Gvir demanded that the house of the perpetrator of the operation be closed immediately, but the counselor asked to investigate the matter first, referring to its possible repercussions.

The channel quoted the Energy Minister, Yisrael Katz, as saying, “Today I will present a proposal to close the homes of the perpetrators of the attacks immediately so that they are completely demolished at a later time, and to deport their families from Jerusalem to the West Bank. We must create a clear deterrent and impose a heavy price on terrorism and its supporters.”