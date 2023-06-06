Palou returns to success

Second consecutive pole position after the one conquered in the Indianapolis 500 e victory obtained almost always maintaining the lead of the race, all despite the numerous yellow flags displayed during the race: the weekend could not have ended in the best way Detroit for Alex Palouwho thanks to the success in Michigan (moreover on the tortuous track of the Renaissance Center, returned after 23 years spent in Belle Isle) also extends in the general standings over his teammate Marcus Ericsson.

More and more leaders in the standings

Now, thanks to his second success of the season (the sixth in IndyCar), the Catalan of team Chip Ganassi boasts a gap of 51 points on the Swedish, all at the end of the seventh of the 17 total appointments on the calendar. A practically perfect race for the 2021 champion, able not to give in to pressure from Will Power despite the numerous restarts following the regime of caution who reunited the group just before the very long straight that leads to turn 3.

The fastest car?

In all these circumstances, Palou managed to defend himself from the attacks of the American, or even to increase the gap on the latter, especially during the second half of the race, and therefore in the decisive moments for the victory: “The Ridgeline car no. 10 was absolutely amazing today – declared the 26-year-old, supported by the Italian management Monaco Increase Management – and the team did an excellent job despite the tires struggling to reach temperatures on the restart. We had a little problem, probably my fault, and we couldn’t accelerate properly, but we recovered and got another win this year. It’s not over yet, so let’s keep focusing on the next two races and push.”. A great satisfaction which also came after the disappointment of Indianapolis, where Palou had compromised the chances of victory after being rear-ended by VeeKay in the pit lane: “I wasn’t really frustrated – he added – we know how hard it is to win, but we also know we have one of the fastest cars, if not the fastest ever“.