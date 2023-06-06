Rescue Mission | A small child accidentally locked his mother on the balcony and climbed onto the windowsill in Kontula

The accident was close, but the situation ended before the rescue service arrived.

6.6. 19:32

Helsinki the rescue service was alerted for a rare rescue mission in Kontula on Tuesday evening.

Firefighter on duty Ville Estlander says that a small child, apparently of kindergarten age, accidentally locked his mother on the balcony of an apartment building in Kontulankaari. After that, the child opened the window and climbed onto the windowsill.

According to Estlander, the situation could have ended badly. Fortunately, the mother had a cell phone with her, which she used to get help from the emergency center.

Situation ended even before the emergency services arrived. The maintenance company’s representative was able to open the balcony door for the mother, and it was up to the rescue service to make sure everything was okay.

The venue has seven to eight floors of rental apartment buildings of the city of Helsinki. Estlander does not know exactly on which floor the near miss happened.

“A malignant fright”, he describes the gig.