Wednesday, June 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rescue Mission | A small child accidentally locked his mother on the balcony and climbed onto the windowsill in Kontula

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Rescue Mission | A small child accidentally locked his mother on the balcony and climbed onto the windowsill in Kontula

City|Rescue

The accident was close, but the situation ended before the rescue service arrived.

Helsinki the rescue service was alerted for a rare rescue mission in Kontula on Tuesday evening.

Firefighter on duty Ville Estlander says that a small child, apparently of kindergarten age, accidentally locked his mother on the balcony of an apartment building in Kontulankaari. After that, the child opened the window and climbed onto the windowsill.

According to Estlander, the situation could have ended badly. Fortunately, the mother had a cell phone with her, which she used to get help from the emergency center.

Situation ended even before the emergency services arrived. The maintenance company’s representative was able to open the balcony door for the mother, and it was up to the rescue service to make sure everything was okay.

The venue has seven to eight floors of rental apartment buildings of the city of Helsinki. Estlander does not know exactly on which floor the near miss happened.

See also  Miscarriage | Laura Laitasalo gave birth to a child who died twice within six months - When she spoke about her experiences publicly, a flood of messages began

“A malignant fright”, he describes the gig.

#Rescue #Mission #small #child #accidentally #locked #mother #balcony #climbed #windowsill #Kontula

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Alert in the Philippines due to the activity of two volcanoes, the Taal and the Mayon

Alert in the Philippines due to the activity of two volcanoes, the Taal and the Mayon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result