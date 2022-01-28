The model Dove Fiuza, member of the program This is Habacilar, revealed to be happy with his single status, and does not think about any relationship or resume his romance with Facundo González. After the serenade and flirtations on the part of the reality boy, the influencer assured that she does not plan to return with him because she has already forgotten him and everything he does to “impress” her would be a simple joke.

The Argentine, who is part of the ‘Pitucos del Balcon’ of the space led by Johanna San Miguel and Roger del Águila, came up with the idea of ​​singing a romantic song to the Brazilian during the program of last Tuesday, January 25; however, she clarified that it was part of the show.

“Facundo is a showman, very scandalous, I say it for everyone and for him too. There is no chance, it was already, the past stepped on , but nothing, he’s a jerk, I think he’s doing everything right, you have to congratulate him. We form a great team and we are going forward”, declared the model for the + Shows cameras.

Reality girl clarifies that her ex-partner is a co-worker

Paloma Fiuza is convinced that she does not intend to return with her ex-partner Facundo González, and now that they share a television set again, she assures that they are good co-workers. “Not even he believes it (about flirting), but hey, it’s part of the show and we have fun with it… Of course (he is fond of him), as co-workers, but nothing more,” he concluded.

Paloma Fiuza announces dates for her children’s show

Years ago, Paloma Fiuza dedicated herself to the animation of children’s shows in Peru and this took her to different parts of the country. Now, the dancer also announced that she is ready to bring more smiles to children. “Dates already available. Information to inbox”, the model wrote on her official Instagram account and on the page dedicated to her events, which surprised her followers.