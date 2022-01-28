Adama Traoré (26 years old) is already in Barcelona and this afternoon he will undergo a medical check-up with the Blaugrana club as a prelude to close his transfer by the Catalan team and return to the entity that was formed.

The Worlverhampton player I was on vacation in Dubai and given the urgency of the operation, he brought forward his return to land in Barcelona accompanied by his family at 1:30 p.m. go directly to Barcelona Hospital to pass the medical check-up.

From Barcelona they assure that his incorporation does not depend on the departure of Dembélé

The arrival of Adama, who initially arrives on loan for six months with a purchase option, It is a clear message to Ousmane Dembélé. From Barcelona they assure that his incorporation does not depend on the departure of the Frenchman, since there is still a salary margin to register him, but he indicates to Dembélé that if he does not leave the club, he will not play.

The one from l’Hospitalet entered the youth categories of the Barça club and six years ago he went to Aston Villa for 10 million euros. He debuted with the first team when he was 17 years old, in the League at the Camp Nou against Granada (4-0) and at the hands of Tata Martino. From Aston Villa he went to Middlesbrough who paid 8.25 million euros, and with Aitor Karanka on the bench he reached a great level. His performance caught the attention of Wolverhampton who paid 20 million euros to take over his services in 2018, making him the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

Last season debuted with the Spanish teamhand in hand with Luis Enrique, who called him up for the European Championship.