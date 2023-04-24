In a very busy match at the Maracanã stadium, Vasco even opened a two-goal lead, but saw Palmeiras recover to close the scoreboard with a 2-2 draw, this Sunday afternoon (23), in a match broadcast by National Radio.

With the result, Verdão occupies the 3rd position of the classification with four points, the same score as Cruzmaltino, who is in 4th place.

Pushed by a Maracanã that had an audience of 59,867 people, Vasco showed more efficiency in counterattack moves to open a good advantage in the confrontation. At 28 minutes Jair launched Alex Teixeira on the left. The attacking midfielder then lifted the ball into the penalty area, where Pedro Raul headed in to open the scoring.

At 39 minutes, Léo Piton got rid of the marking with a beautiful dribble and advanced to the line and bottom, from where he crossed for Pedro Raul’s header. Goalkeeper Weverton partially defended and Gabriel Pec scored the second.

But Palmeiras, who entered the field with a team full of reserve players, showed strength and managed to discount a little before the break with a header by Rafael Navarro. Verdão kept insisting and reached equality in the 17th minute of the final stage with Artur.

Virada Colorada

Sunday started with Internacional’s 2-1 comeback victory over Flamengo. The Rubro-Negro opened the scoring with Gerson, but Maurício scored twice to give Colorado the final victory. In this way, the team from Porto Alegre occupies the 5th position in the classification with four points. Gávea’s team is 7th with three points.

#INTxFLA | 2-1 | 2Q | 54′ – WE SEEEEEEEEEEEENCE THE CUSTOMER OF RIO! WITH TWO GOALS FROM MAURICIO, INTER TURNS ON THE CROWDED RIVERBED AND MAKES THE GAUCHO PEOPLE PARTY! IT’S INTER! VAMOOOOOOOOOOOOS! #JuntosSomosInter https://t.co/nuW2tV5j5C pic.twitter.com/6m7gBCCJMI — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) April 23, 2023

Triumph of the Fortress

The vice-leadership of the Brazilian is from Fortaleza, who beat Coritiba by 3 to 0, in the middle of Couto Pereira, with two goals from Yago Pikachu and one from Silvio Romero.

Other results:

Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grêmio

Santos 0 x 0 Atlético-MG

Goiás 3 x 1 Corinthians