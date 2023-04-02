Sunday, April 2, 2023
Palm Sunday | On election day, there are also vigilantes on the move

April 2, 2023
Palm Sunday | On election day, there are also vigilantes on the move

In the Christian tradition, Palm Sunday begins a quiet week.

Today on palm sunday, in addition to the people going to the ballot box, there are also people equipped with willow jokes. Children are usually given sweets as a reward for being playful and joking.

Today’s tradition of spinning is a mixture of the spinning of the Karelian emigrants and the children’s tradition of Western Finland’s Easter Saturday, going around as little witches. Originally, refreshment is a tradition related to Orthodox Christianity, where loved ones were refreshed with willow branches blessed in the church.

In the Christian tradition, Palm Sunday begins a quiet week. According to Christianity, Jesus rode into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday and people threw palm branches in front of him.

