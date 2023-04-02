Hidalgo, Pachuca.- La Máquina de Cruz Azul marches dangerously in this closing of the Clausura, being three points behind the direct league after defeating Tuzos del Pachuca, 0-2, who failed in attack, wasting the errors of the visiting attack in the Hidalgo stadium today.

After fulfilling their pending game, against Gallos de Querétaro, those led by Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti completed their second visit of three consecutive to add those three points that puts them in the fight and leaves the type of game that the team is exhibiting in a bad light. Guillermo Almada’s squad.

The first minutes the ball was on the side of the people of Hidalgo who alone became their own enemies. Javier López relied on the brand of ‘Charly’ Rodríguez lost a ball in the center causing a counterattack that ended in a jewel from the Argentine, Carlos Rotondi.