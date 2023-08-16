Palio di Siena 16 August 2023, the districts that will take part in today’s Career

Today, Wednesday 16 August 2023, the Palio di Siena. Race that will see, as always, 10 districts challenge each other for the final victory. But which districts have been selected for the Palio on August 16, 2023? The seven Contrade that did not compete in the Career of the previous year on the same date, July on July and August on August, run by right, while the other three are drawn by lot among the ten that instead had participated. This year for the Palio of August 16 the Contrade that run are:

TOWER

DRAGON

CATERPILLAR

PANTHER

GOOSE

EAGLE

Porcupine

TURTLE

SNAIL

GIRAFFE

Horses

We have seen the districts of the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023, but how are the horses assigned to the participating districts? The ten Contradas participate in the race with a horse that is assigned to them by drawing lots from a shortlist of horses selected from those physically fit. The eligibility tests and the assignment of the horses (the Tratta) take place three days before the Palio; before the Palio, six test rides are held (one in the morning and one in the afternoon) during which the jockey, chosen by the Contrada, becomes familiar with the horse which, at the same time, becomes familiar with the tuff of the Piazza. These are the horses for today’s Palio di Siena, 16 August 2023: