There is news on the case of the abandoned baby near a rubbish bin in Taranto. The mother, according to health sources, would have decided to recognize him. The woman, a 23-year-old Georgian hospitalized in the same hospital as her son, reportedly communicated her willingness to formalize the recognition of the child, to whom the doctors gave the name Lorenzo, through the lawyer who represents her. However, there would be a bureaucratic difficulty not yet specified. The prosecutor has opened a file for abandonment of a minor, while the Municipality of Taranto, immediately after the discovery of the child, launched a solidarity competition by activating an iban for donations.

The woman, telling her story to the agents, explained that she was left alone even before arriving in Italy, that she gave birth in the bathroom of the home of the elderly woman she assists as a caregiver and that she never thought of having an abortion.

According to what Corriere della Sera reported, he would have motivated the abandonment of the child as follows: “A moment of disorientation and disorientation caused by the fear of losing his job as a caregiver”. Hence the decision to leave it near a dumpster.

The little one was found on Saturday morning by a woman who was walking the dog and was admitted to the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Taranto. A few hours later, the mother went to the emergency room of the Moscati hospital in the Paul VI district for a checkup. Tracked down by the police, she was taken to the same hospital as her son.