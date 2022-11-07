UEFA held a draw and determined the pairs of participants in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League

The pairs of participants of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League were determined. Draw results are available at site Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

In the playoffs, the German “RB Leipzig” will play with the English “Manchester City”, the Belgian “Brugge” – with the Portuguese “Benfica”, the English “Liverpool” – with the Spanish “Real”, the Italian “Milan” – with the English “Tottenham”, the German “Eintracht” – with the Italian “Napoli”, the German “Borussia Dortmund” – with the English “Chelsea”, the Italian “Inter” – with the Portuguese “Porto”, the French PSG – with the Munich “Bavaria”.

The draw took place on 7 November at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The first legs of the playoffs will take place on 14, 15, 21 and 22 February, with the return legs scheduled for 7, 8, 14 and 15 March.

All participants in the playoffs of the Champions League were determined on November 3. Russian clubs did not take part in the European Cups in the 2022/2023 season by decision of UEFA. The final of the tournament will be held on June 10, 2023 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.