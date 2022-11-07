Europa League playoff draw 2022-2023 live LIVE

Today, Monday 7 November 2022, at 1 pm in Nyon the draw for the playoffs of the Europa League 2022 2023 will take place, with two Italian teams, Roma and Juventus, as protagonists. In all, 16 clubs take part in today’s event that TPI will follow LIVE.

DIRECT

The draw is about to begin. Follow it with us!

Europa League draw 2022 2023 streaming and live TV

Where to follow the Europa League playoff draw 2022-2023 live on TV and streaming? Appointment today, November 7, 2022, at 1 pm live from Nyon (Switzerland). Live TV on Sky Sport 24 or streaming on DAZN, Sky Go and NOW, as well as on the UEFA website.

The teams and the pots of the draw

We have seen the live broadcast of the 2022-2023 Europa League playoff draw, but which teams are participating? There are 16 teams involved: the eight runners-up of the Europa League group stage and the eight thirds of the Champions League group stage. The winners of the eight play-offs go to the round of 16 of the Europa League, where they will reach the first eight of the groups.

First band

PSV (Netherlands)

Rennes (France)

ROME (Italy)

(Italy) Union Berlin (Germany)

Manchester United (England)

Midtjylland (Denmark)

Nantes (France)

Monaco (Principality of Monaco / France)

Second band

Ajax (Netherlands)

Leverkusen (Gernania)

Barcelona (Spain)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Salzburg (Austria)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Seville (Spain)

JUVENTUS (Italy)

Teams from the same association cannot be paired in the draw. The play-offs for the knockout stages of the Europa League include home and away matches. The seeded players play the second leg at home. The first legs are scheduled for February 16th, while the return will be on February 23rd. The winners of the eight matches will join the eight group winners of the Uefa Europa League in the round of 16, the draw for which is scheduled for 24 February.