Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 09:58



| Updated 10:50 a.m.

Javier García-Page, the twin brother of the president of Castilla-La Mancha, the socialist Emiliano García-Page, has resigned as a member of the PSOE. In a letter sent to the leadership of the PSOE of Toledo, he explains that “the drift of the party in recent years and, very especially, what is happening at this moment and what will undoubtedly happen, makes my socialist values ​​and principles “are incompatible with militancy in this new PSOE.”

The brother of the Castilian-La Mancha president presented this letter at the headquarters of the PSOE in Toledo on November 4, exactly the same day that the militancy of this party was consulted to support or not a PSOE government pact with Sumar and others. matches.

The letter was addressed to the general secretary of the Socialist Group of Toledo, the “sanchista” Milagros Tolón, who is part of the Federal Executive of this party and who, precisely for this reason, maintains an internal confrontation with Emiliano García-Page. Her brother points out in the letter that “I hope and wish that you and your colleagues” understand her decision to “cause leave from the party immediately and without the possibility of changing her mind.”

Javier García-Page concludes his resignation letter by clarifying that “my convictions can only be expressed outside the party” and that “I will continue to be a socialist.” The resignation of Page’s twin brother as a socialist militant occurs after the Castilian-La Mancha president has been harshly criticizing for some time the negotiations of the PSOE leadership with the Catalan independence parties to favor the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government and the possible amnesty law that would benefit those involved in the Catalan process.