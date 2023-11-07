Nutrition | Jasmi Joensuu warns young people about nutritional guidelines that should not be followed: “Carbohydrates are made of mud”

National team skier Jasmi Joensuu talks about his own relationship with food.

Newly for his doctorate Oona Kettusen the dissertation received praise from the national team skier Jasmi from Joensuu.

In his dissertation, Kettunen studied the energy intake of skiers and its connection to the athletes’ performance. According to the results, most of the skiers who participated in the study ate too little in relation to their consumption.

Joensuu, 27, was listening to the dissertation conference held in October. In his opinion, the topic of the dissertation is important, because adequate energy intake is one of the most significant factors affecting performance.

“If you don’t get enough energy, you can see it very quickly in coping and recovery. It’s important for endurance athletes to have a good energy intake,” says Joensuu.

In sports According to Joensuu, who grew up in the family, he has always had a good relationship with food. He eats versatile and permissive, and does not, for example, feel guilty if he eats delicacies.

Although Joensuu’s body weight is healthy and appropriate, some strangers have commented on the skier’s weight in an inappropriate tone.

“I’ve sometimes read comments and I’ve been sent a direct message that I should probably lose weight if I want to succeed. It’s weird that such messages still come today,” says Joensuu and adds:

“That’s the dark side of this business. You shouldn’t care about such comments, but it’s not nice if you see yourself being written like that.”

Jasmi Joensuu won the first race of the cross-country Finnish Cup sprint in the fall of 2023.

The fox according to research, an energy deficit can impair recovery and performance. According to the research results, especially carbohydrates played a big role in endurance.

Still, according to the results, skiers in particular consume too few carbohydrates compared to the recommendations. The athletes better followed the protein and fat intake recommendations.

Joensuu believes that many people have unnecessary fears about carbohydrates.

“Carbohydrates have been made such a mess in the media. Many seem to think that if you want to lose weight, for example, you should eat fewer carbohydrates,” Joensuu estimates.

Joensuu in my opinion, the media has a big responsibility when writing about topics related to nutrition.

He believes that problems related to eating can increase among young people if food is talked about in a negative tone.

The media has featured information on, for example, low-carbohydrate diets, which have grown in popularity in connection with the fitness boom.

“I think the media has contributed to that problem. Young athletes may begin to follow instructions that might not be recommended. I think it would be important to talk more about a healthy body image, and not just about food-related problems,” says Joensuu.