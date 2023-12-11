Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/12/2023 – 21:19

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, indicated this Monday, 11th, that the government was surprised in “numerous aspects” by the report on the Budget Guidelines Bill (PLDO) presented by deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE) last week. According to him, these points will be discussed with the parliamentarian throughout the week, citing in particular the inclusion of a provision that determines that the resources allocated to System S must be included in the Union Budget.

“There are a series of aspects that need to be analyzed, we will discuss with the rapporteur. There are points that the rapporteur had commented on with us, which we discussed and negotiated such as the amendment that allows for a smaller contingency in the 2024 Budget. But there are several aspects that are in the report that were not previously discussed with us. Government leader Randolfe Rodrigues is working, let's hold meetings. There are several, countless aspects”, said Padilha after meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

“Both today and tomorrow we will discuss with a rapporteur several aspects that were not previously discussed, presented to government leaders, to members of the CMO. One of them, absolutely strange, from System S. It was never discussed. Several aspects that we will address, including the various amendments”, said Padilha.

The minister made the statement after being asked about the point in the report that determines that the 2024 Budget has R$11 billion in commission amendments released by the Lula government in the first half of the year, before the elections.