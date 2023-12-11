Rada Deputy Kucherenko: after the flooding of the Kyiv metro, the Paton Bridge will be next

Verkhovna Rada deputy from the Batkivshchyna party, first deputy head of the committee on energy and housing and communal services, Alexei Kucherenko, predicted a new incident on social networks after flooding in the Kyiv metro, reports RIA News.

The politician ridiculed the explanations of the city administration of the Ukrainian capital. Judging by what officials say, all the problems with bridges, subways, heating mains and landfills are to blame for those who built them, he said.

Kucherenko sarcastically said that the metro and the thermal power plant are a headache. “The next one will be the Paton Bridge,” the deputy emphasized. The bridge over the Dnieper was opened in 1953.

On December 8, metro traffic in Kyiv was closed at six stations of the blue Obolonsko-Teremkovskaya line, from Demievskaya to Teremki, due to flooding of the tunnel and the threat of collapse.

Advisor to the mayor of the capital Dmitry Belotserkovsky blamed the flooding of a section of the Kyiv metro on ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov. He pointed out that the last time the stations were opened was during Yanukovych’s presidential term.