The Cartagonova lived a somewhat surreal press conference on Tuesday. What at first was going to be an appearance by Paco Belmonte, president of Cartagena, and Manuel Sánchez Breis, sports director, to talk about some of the burning issues that concern the entity, such as the transfer market or economic issues, It ended up acquiring some vindictive overtones on the part of the albinegro leader in the face of some of the comments received on social networks and from the press.

This press conference, the most anticipated of the summer, lasted longer than a football game and helped the Cartagena party resolve several unknowns. Belmonte and Breis detailed the restriction of 1.1 million euros imposed by LaLiga that forced them to have to put together a new squad with much less money than in previous summers. A question that raised blisters among the fans when considering the market this summer as one of the most atypical and leisurely in recent years.

However, the other large part of the appearance was somewhat clouded and brought out the larger side of the president. Although he valued the “8,806 subscribers, the record”, and said that he would only focus “nothing more than on the valuation of the market”, the president and the sports director entered a long circle to assess other aspects that have nothing to do with do with sport.

“Clown, that’s what you are, idiot”



The bad league start before winning at Villarreal (0 points out of 9), the management of the ‘Datkovic case’ and the lack of signings for a month fueled all kinds of hypotheses about a possible sale and led some to pour out “disrespect and continuous insults” towards the management of Belmonte and Breis. They acknowledged that they have had “many opportunities” to go to other clubs “for much more money” and that they are operational “24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

When asked if there was any news from the two investment funds interested in the entity, the president exploded. “This is a private company and if nobody buys it, it will continue to work. This is not that they leave, who leaves? Champion”. «You do not know how hard it is to receive a message from a person you have known for 35 years. If I didn’t feel this as mine, I would be at home. Belmonte went a little further, using harsher terms. «Then we have to read three clowns out there saying I don’t know what and I don’t know how much. Go home, clown. And then they see me around the bars and say hello. Clown, that’s what you are, idiot.

datkivic soap opera



It is not the only controversy in which the president of Cartagena has been involved in recent days. Last Saturday he got into a discussion via Twitter with the former player of the club Toni Datkovic after he offered his version of his departure from Efesé. In “champion” terms and using a defiant tone. “Do not put Cartagena in your mouth again” and “do not make a mistake with your words” are some phrases that he used from his personal account to respond to the Croatian’s accusations.

A gesture that he did not see as inappropriate or out of context. «I am very effusive. To get a team out of shit in eight years and make the best team in history is very effusive. And to send a message on Twitter, too. If I have to fight someone to defend this shield, I will do it, be it a politician, journalist, player or coach. Whether or not it is correct. Datkovic touched my balls and I responded effusively. Rightly? Not equal. Maybe I think about it three times and I don’t do it, “Belmonte admitted.