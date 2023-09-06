Vittorio Sgarbi’s shocking words about Barbara D’Urso on Afternoon 5

The words of Vittorio Sgarbi regarding Barbara D’Urso pronounced during the last episode of Afternoon 5broadcast on Tuesday 5 September on the Mediaset flagship.

In the studio there was talk of Massimo Segre and Cristina Seymandi and the video at the wedding party in which he revealed her alleged betrayals to all the guests.

During the broadcast, which also featured the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella among the guests, Sgarbi suddenly spoke of “a Florentine politician who was already a lover of Barbara D’Urso”.

“Florentine politician in love with BARBARA D’URSO” Rude shock a #afternoon5 pic.twitter.com/vHo0D9MYDh — Boomerissima (@Boomerissima) September 5, 2023

The art critic’s words are interrupted by the launch of the service after which, upon returning to the studio, Sgarbi’s statements are no longer mentioned.

But who was the Undersecretary of Culture angry with? His words have obviously not escaped the web with followers who have begun to put forward the most disparate hypotheses.

It was probably a simple joke addressed to the mayor of Florence, who in fact laughs, even if there are those who have pointed out that Nardella, in reality, is of Campanian origins having been born in Torre del Greco.