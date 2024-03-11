The 96th Oscar gala began at midnight Spanish time, with the promise of ending earlier than usual, at 3:30, and thereby lightening the effort of night owls on this side of the Atlantic Ocean. In an edition that was approaching unexciting because it was predictable, with Oppenheimerby Christopher Nolan, as an obvious great winner, the expectations in case the national representation made up of The Snow Society and Robot Dreams managed to make a splash in their categories were one of the attractions of the night. For this reason, it had to be the Uruguayan actor Enzo Vogrincic (Numa in JA Bayona's film) who was quickly in charge of waking us up from the red carpet to the incontestable war cry of “Let's go up!”

This year, above the dresses and suits, in the moments before the ceremony the most relevant and commented gesture was that of the stars who decided to stand up and ask for a ceasefire from Israel in Gaza. Parallel to the carpet, in fact, a march in support of Palestine was taking place on Sunset Boulevard. Either with a flag pin or with red badges from the Artists 4 Ceasefire collective, the actors Milo Machado Graner and Swann Arlaud, a child and lawyer, positioned themselves in Anatomy of a fallMark Ruffalo or the singer Billie Eilish, a few hours after winning the Oscar for her song for Barbie. The latter in black, in contrast to the film's trademark pink that fellow nominee America Ferrera did wear.

Beyond a stumble by the actress Liza Koshy, the revelation of Vanessa Hudgens' pregnancy or the age differences causing some hilarious lapses to the Movistar Plus+ commentators, who took Nicolas Cage's wife (31 years younger than him) for her granddaughter, on the red carpet, naturally, it was not possible for anyone to outshine the visual effects team of Godzilla: Minus One, who left the elegance bar unattainable by showing up to the event holding Godzilla dolls. Only Messi, the charismatic dog, approached them. Anatomy of a fallalso present at the Oscars.

To avoid stress for the animal and for it not to be in the seat for the entire ceremony, reaction shots of it applauding or urinating on Matt Damon's star on the Walk of Fame were previously recorded, which were interspersed during the broadcast.

Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue, with its usually gentle humor, left one of the first commented moments of the night when, in a detour more typical of Ricky Gervais's years at the Golden Globes, he made a joke that few people laughed about the old drug problems of Robert Downey, Jr., one of the night's winners thanks to his supporting role in Oppenheimer. “This is the highest point in Robert Downey, Jr.'s career. Well, one of the highest,” he said, looking at the actor, who responded by pointing to his nose. His joke about the sexual content of poor creatures Nor did it excite the film's actress, Emma Stone, who appeared to be seen muttering “He's a prick.”

The first group of winners revealed, among others, a revelation such as Da'Vine's Joy Randolph, best supporting actress for Those who stay, and left Robot Dreams without an award. Although the non-victories of some are always the joys of others, like that of the fans of Anatomy of a fallwho celebrated their best original script to the rhythm of the version of PIMP, by 50 Cent, which blares over the speakers at the beginning of the story during the death (by accident, suicide or homicide) of the protagonist's husband. Or however the joy is manifested in the always serious expression of Hayao Miyazaki, whose The boy and the heron won the award for best animated film. The 83-year-old Japanese teacher, who already had an award for Spirited Away and another honorific, he did not come to pick it up.

Christopher Miller, producer of the also nominated animated film, had a few words for Miyazaki. Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse: “If you're going to lose, at least lose against the GOAT [siglas de Greatest Of All Time, el mejor de todos los tiempos]”.

Among the presentations of the awards in that first third of the gala, with poor creatures and Oppenheimer making effective its strengths (makeup and production design in the case of the first, editing and photography in the second), the actor and wrestler John Cena stood out, who appeared naked to present the costume award to the film by Yorgos Lanthimos starring Stone, to the laughter of Margot Robbie.

Photo: Mike Blake (REUTERS) | Video: EPV

The victory of American Fiction in the best adapted screenplay category was one of the first surprises, with Cord Jefferson vindicating films with modest budgets, while the Godzilla saga won the franchise's first Oscar in 70 years thanks to its effects. Euphoria for fans of extra-large creatures with radioactive breath (and for the film's crew, who, of course, took the stage with their dolls).

No less notable is that this last award was given by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, the protagonist couple of the classic The twins knock twice (1988), which celebrated its 35th anniversary last year. The actors, instead of mentioning the film, joked: “We are here together for an obvious reason. “We both tried to kill Batman,” in reference to his appearances in batman and robin (1997) and batman returns (1991). From the stage, the man who played the superhero, Michael Keaton, sternly scrutinized them.

As most of the pools pointed out, The area of ​​interest was imposed on The Snow Society in the international category. The triumph of the film, which portrays the daily life of a family of Nazis indifferent to the horror of the concentration camp next to their house, left a speech that rose to the occasion: that of director Jonathan Glazer, Jewish, which drew attention to those who also try to remain equally oblivious to the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine. “All our decisions were made to reflect and confront ourselves in the present. Our film shows where dehumanization leads. “Do not ignore the Jewish character of the Holocaust, which has been hijacked to justify the occupation,” he declared before a cold audience.

(“Glazer made a film about the banality of evil during the Holocaust; it would have been strange not to mention the parallels with Gaza. Respect for saying something in a hostile place. Let's remember that Michael Moore's speech was booed for criticizing the Iraq war.”)

The war in Ukraine also deserved attention, along with the recognition of 20 days in Mariupol as best documentary feature film. Mstyslav Chernov, its director, said: “It is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history, but I wish I had never had to make this film.”

Another who won the first Oscar of his career was Wes Anderson, for his short The wonderful story of Henry Sugar. The filmmaker, who last year released a film completely ignored by the Academy, Asteroid City, did not come to collect the statuette. A moment expected by many that manifested itself in an anticlimactic way, unlike the height of the gala, the performance of the song I'm just Ken directed by Ryan Gosling. A power ballad modern that featured the collaboration of one of the figures of the subgenre, Slash, guitarist of Guns N' Roses. Gosling also briefly approached Emma Stone, his co-star. La La Land (2017), who, as she later explained, tore her dress out of excitement during the number.

The actress of poor creatures surpassed who seemed, in the previous weeks, the favorite for the statuette: Lily Gladstone, female face of The Moon Killers. Scorsese's film, with ten nominations, left empty-handed. And Stone, very emotional and with her zipper broken, proved to be the first to be surprised in her acceptance speech.

Where there was no room for surprise was in the categories of best director, actor and film. Christopher Nolan, whom a good part of the film community considered unfairly ignored by the Academy since the time of The dark knight (2008), he finally achieved his award, which was presented to him by Steven Spielberg. Nolan, who in addition to mentioning his team dedicated the award to his wife, “producer of our films and our children,” celebrated in his speech being part of the centenary history of the Oscars and cinema and, for some reason that no one managed to understand well, when he left the stage the orchestra played the main theme of Pirates of the Caribbeangiving a strange sense of epic to the whole thing.

Cillian Murphy's victory was no less emotional because it was expected. Much more restrained in his claim than Glazer (he dedicated the award “to all those who work for peace in the world”, without mentioning any specific conflict), Murphy has been the subject of jokes throughout the awards season for his supposed apathy. when posing on the carpets. She won't have to go through that process again for a while. His attitude as a person who did not care whether he won the Oscar or not has contrasted, throughout his career, with that of Bradley Cooper, dedicated body and soul to the role of Leonard Bernstein in Teacher, who has received some antipathy during his intense campaign for several over-the-top statements about his method acting. In his eyes during Murphy's speech, some saw a man plotting slow, painful revenge.

With Kimmel remembering that those who made Taxi Driver (1976) nearly 50 years ago were still at the forefront and nominated that night – not only Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and the editor Thelma Schoonmaker for The Moon Killersalso Jodie Foster for Nyad–, the Academy decided to round out its tribute to the New Hollywood generation by leaving Al Pacino the responsibility of presenting the Oscar for best film. The protagonist of the trilogy The Godfather (1972) was in charge of leaving the gala on a high note with his memorable, albeit brief, final appearance: after a rare joke about Shakespeare, he went from waiting for the video of the ten nominated films and, directly, opened the envelope to pronounce the instantly mythical words “I am reading Oppenheimer”. In the midst of the confusion, the music came rushing in so that the team from Nolan's film could proceed to go up.

(“Al Pacino got out of bed, walked on stage, opened an envelope and said the name of the winner. This is the ideal awards presenter. You may not like it, but this is what the pinnacle of acting looks like.”) .

Sometimes one of the greatest living actors has to arrive to remind us, as the gala ends five minutes early, that to love cinema is also to love one's own time.

