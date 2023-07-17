‘the chona‘ is a classic that no one can resist dancing to, therefore, beautiful girls outside an Oxxo branch, They took out the prohibited steps so that the night employee would open the door for them.

To the rhythm of the Mexican regional while the song of the Tucanes de Tijuana played, some Oxxo clients made an impact when they were seen dancing outside a branch of the company owned by Fomento Económico Mexicano (FEMSA).

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@rogerreyes335’ account, when going to an establishment of the Mexican convenience store chain, owned by FEMSA, founded in Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico, caused a stir among Internet users.

In general, the Oxxo company tends to become a trend on social networks due to the second box, the rounding up, articles, such as the Oxxo cashier Barbie doll recently went viral, and for more articles, since it has a wide variety of services .

The main competition store for 7-Eleven, Oxxo, founded in 1978 and a subsidiary of FEMSA Comercio, is present in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, the United States, Peru, and Brazil, operating in more than 17,400 stores, therefore, is that many say that there is an establishment in every corner.

However, recently, the convenience store that has as best selling product Maruchan Soup, according to testimonials from employees, gave people something to talk about due to a customer action.

During the viral video, two women with a horn were seen outside the store, who began to dance while the establishment was closed since it was the night shift.

Oxxo has a great impact on all Mexican families, due to its wide variety of products, such as fast food, ATMs, and more services.

Oxxo: Beautiful clients DANCE La Chona for the night employee to open the door | VIDEO