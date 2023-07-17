Mexico is the Gold Cup champion. Santiago Giménez appeared from the bench with an agonizing goal in the last minutes of the game to leave Panama lying on the field. The goal broke the dream of the Canalero team, which was looking to lift the title for the first time. The Mexican team, led by Jaime Lozano, struggled to overcome their rival (1-0), but in the end they were able to break a four-year drought and were crowned in the tournament for the ninth time.

Giménez did not forgive after being left alone in front of the Panamanian goal. The Feyenoord striker, resigned to not starting as a starter and being left out of the last World Cup, was the hero of a tough game for those led by Lozano. He had another clear chance in extra time, but forgave in front of the goal defended by Orlando Mosquera. The Panamanian goalkeeper was booked for tripping after going for a miraculous shot and leaving his frame open. The final whistle unleashed the madness of thousands of fans who came out to support a team that had a long and exhausting but happy summer. Panama, which knocked out the United States in the semifinals, lost the third final they reached in their history.

The Mexican team had the best scoring chances in the first half. Henry Martín sent the ball into the back of the net, but referee Saíd Martínez annulled the goal for offside, after receiving the VAR warning. The América striker had another clear chance after a rebound in the six-yard box, but the Panamanian goalkeeper was his team’s savior.

Panama pushed by the hand of Adalberto Carrasquilla and Aníbal Godoy, who had a shot on the edge of halftime that passed centimeters from the goal defended by Guillermo Ochoa. The game was closed in midfield and no team could break the tie in the first 45 minutes. The goal cry was drowned out in a crowded grandstand at the SoFi stadium in California, with an overwhelming majority of Mexican fans.

The Panamanian team, the revelation of the tournament, was close with a header from Alberto Quintero that left Ochoa petrified, but it barely went by one side. Carrasquilla left Eduardo Anderson alone to shoot on goal, but everything ended in another scare. Mexico’s defense struggled with the Central American team’s slack and gave away several unnecessary fouls and yellow cards to stop Panama’s counterattacks. Johan Vázquez, Jesús Gallardo, César Montes and Jorge Sánchez were booked.

The referee Martínez was the protagonist with a questionable job: he forgave the red card to the Panamanian defender Harold Cummings and immediately afterwards sent him off after a non-existent foul. The Central American team did not shrink, despite playing with one less player. Frustration was present for long periods of the game and there were even boos due to the lack of forcefulness of the Mexican team. All that was left behind with Giménez’s goal.

All eyes are now on the continuity of Lozano, who arrived as an interim and in the midst of a sea of ​​doubts. The man who led Mexico to Olympic bronze knew how to handle a group that was broken and lost after the passing of Argentine Diego Cocca, but who maintained the base of players he led in Tokyo. The footballers have spoken to keep him in charge of the team, but nothing is certain. His contract ended at the end of the Gold Cup. For now, everything is celebrations on board the lamborjimmy.

