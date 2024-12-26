The owners of vehicles with environmental classification A registered in Madrid will receive from this Thursday an SMS and an email informing them that “they will be able to park in the SER zone as they already do at the moment in their neighborhood, They may be fined if they park in another area of ​​the capital.“, an extension that will extend until December 31, 2025, the vice mayor has highlighted.

This was conveyed by the vice mayor and spokesperson for the municipal Executive, Inma Sanz, at the press conference of the last Government Board of the year, after remembering that The parking ban from January 1, 2025 for A, included in the Sustainable Mobility ordinance, is left suspended. This will allow parking for unmarked vehicles belonging to Madrid residents for an additional twelve months, in line with what has been done with the notice period for these holders.

“The owners of these A vehicles will only be able to park, of course, as they already do at the moment in their neighborhood, and may be fined if they park in another area of ​​the capital,” the vice mayor remarked.

The SMS and email will inform you of the extension and also the payment period for the resident card until January 31, 2025.

How will the ZBE work in 2025?

The complete implementation of the Low Emission Zone in the capital begins on Wednesday, January 1. As of that date, restrictions on circulation throughout the municipal area that were not yet applied to vehicles with environmental classification A will come into force. They will affect the owners of these vehicles registered in the capital or registered with the Tax. of Mechanical Traction Vehicles (IVTM). Motorcycles and goods vehicles from any part of Spain will also not be able to circulate in Madrid.including those of the municipality of Madrid.

However, the Madrid City Council has established a twelve month notice periodthat is, until December 31, 2025, to inform citizens that until now these limitations did not apply. In this way, all vehicle owners mentioned above who violate the current regulations (Sustainable Mobility Ordinance) for Madrid ZBE from 00:00 on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 and are intercepted by the cameras You will receive a communication by letter of an informative nature at your home..

The Sustainable Mobility Ordinance establishes in its article 49.7 the prohibition of parking in the Regulated Parking Service (SER) area for all vehicles with environmental classification A from January 1, 2025, but so that it can coincide with the notice period. of Madrid ZBE, the Governing Board approved this Thursday an agreement for this limitation to be effective as of January 1, 2026.

Thus, Residents will be able to park in the SER zone of their neighborhood without being fined. Yes, they could be fined if they park in another regulated parking area, since their resident card is not valid outside their neighborhood and by owning vehicle A they cannot obtain a ticket since January 1, 2020.