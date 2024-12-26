The Dutch are known throughout the world for their clogs of wood, but the recent and rare discovery of one of 500 years old in the city of Alkmaar during an excavation of an underground waste container has shown how widespread its use was in ancient times.

«It was found in an urban environment. This is something very special, because with clogs you always think about the farmers who used them to work. But actually this was found in a urban context. “They used this type of footwear for everyday life,” archaeologist Silke Lange told Reuters.

The shoe was found in a cesspool that was discovered last month during the construction of an underground waste container in Alkmaar, which is about 30 km northwest of Amsterdam. According to archaeologists, this well was used as a toilet and dump between 1450 and 1558. Due to the anaerobic and waterlogged conditions inside, many of the objects it contained were exceptionally well preserved.

It is estimated that the clog, a European size 36was manufactured at the end of the 15th century or the beginning of the 16th century. It is the first made of birch – a tree that is not native to the area – found in the Netherlands and one of only 44 shoes of wood found in excavations carried out in the Netherlands and Belgium.









The grain meter discovered next to the clog



reuters





Next to this piece was also found a grain meter of oak, a significant and unusual find, since only five fragments have been found in Belgium and the Netherlands, and until now none were known to be almost intact.

Municipal archaeologist Nancy de Jong told NU.nl that the cesspool is “like a time capsule” and that objects discovered in these environments often provide clues about past lives and even specific historical figures. For example, in 2016, a diamond ring and a shoe belonging to the poet Maria Tesselschade were discovered in a nearby cesspool.