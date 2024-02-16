An artist published an image on X in which we can see some of the main characters of Baldur's Gate 3 with the face of Nicolas Cage . The operation of cageizing the game's heroes was so successful that it went viral, with almost 800,000 views at the time of writing this news, and attracted the attention of Larian Studios, who intervened with a joke: “You might not.”

Baldur's Cage

Nicholas Cage one of us

In fact, the work of @kindofstrange, this is the artist's nickname, is so successful and evocative that it has led many to embroider on it. For example, there are those who have renamed the game Baldur's Cage for the occasion, while others have asked that someone immediately create a dedicated mod.

Naturally the jokes abounded, from those who accused Baldur's Cage of being the reason for the postponement of the last patch, those who saw in it a glimpse of a future film, those who suggested using the thing for an April Fool's joke and those who , he simply had a lot of fun looking at the image.

For the rest, we remind you that Baldur's Gate 3 is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. It is one of the most popular games of 2023, if not the most popular ever, thanks to an immense success for a hardcore role-playing game.