The summer break of the Formula 1 world championship has just begun, and with it came the first, sensational twists in the drivers’ market: following the agreement reached between Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin for 2023, the Spaniard will leave theAlpine at the end of the season to travel to England, where he will play the next championship as the new teammate of Lance Stroll.

A day and a half from this official status, and after all the rumors about the possible replacement of the two-time world champion in the French team, the latter has published on his profiles the news of the definitive promotion of Oscar Piastri as the team’s official driver for next season.

However, in the hours following this announcement, the Australian himself has denied this operation publicly, generating a case that is anything but unprecedented in the world of motorsport. A similar precedent, in fact, was seen last month in IndyCarin this case with the reigning champion of the category Alex Palou: the Spaniard, current color bearer of the team Chip Ganassi, had in fact denied having signed the renewal of the contract with the US team, which had instead officially announced the contractual extension without having consulted the driver, exactly as happened with Piastri in F1. Moreover, to demonstrate the falsity of the news, Palou had in turn relaunched with the positive closure of the negotiations with McLaren, also in IndyCar.

Two cases that have inevitably attracted the attention of the drivers involved in the US top flight, starting with the Mexican Pato O’Ward. The 23-year-old, who last winter also carried out tests with McLaren – in Formula 1 – commented on the episode with a joke about Twitterciting a well-known personal assistance technology: “Alexa, put ‘dejà vu’“.

ALEXA PLAY DEJA VU 🫣 – Pato O’Ward (@PatricioOWard) August 2, 2022

Also in the IndyCar universe, there was also the very brief comment of a former Formula 1 driver like Romain Grosjeanwho, without writing anything in words, ‘limited’ himself to publishing an image depicting some pop corn baskets, almost as if to ‘enjoy’ a scene that few would have imagined. In this regard, in the same championship, the all-Swedish irony of Felix Rosenqvistwhich has set itself the goal of “Check carefully that it is not April 1st”. Tougher yet another Spaniard like Roberto Merhialso with a past in the Circus and today engaged in Formula 2. Regarding what happened, always up Twitterthe 31-year-old commented on the state of the Alpine, “Passed from three pilots to one”and wondering at the same time “How long will McLaren take to announce Piastri”.

🍿🍿🍿 – Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) August 2, 2022

Comments that were not lacking even on the part of Callum Ilottalso in the IndyCar universe, which remarked how much there have been “A lot of drama in motorsport this year”. The Brazilian is even more direct Pietro Fittipaldithird Haas pilot, who posted a tweet pointing out what it is like “absurd” the Piastri case.

This is crazy 😂🤌🏼🤌🏼 – Pietro Fittipaldi (@PiFitti) August 2, 2022

There are also spontaneous applications in Alpine such as that of the former Academy driver Max Fewtrell: “If no one has claimed that place, I’ll take it. Give me three weeks to train my neck and I’ll be fine ”.

No one’s claimed that seat, I’ll have it. Gimme 3 weeks to train the neck up and I’ll be mint. – Max Fewtrell (@Max_Fewtrell) August 2, 2022