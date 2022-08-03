Holiday with little onesThe time has finally come: the summer holidays. Going out with the kids, enjoying each other and the freedom. But then everything turns out to be against you and you come home exhausted instead of rested. This week: Iris Korpershoek exchanged a ramshackle holiday park for a more expensive one, where her son was subsequently injured.

,,For years we always did the same with holidays, but last year we thought: it’s time for something new. Through a mother from school I took part in a kind of surprise holiday, where you do not know in advance where you will end up. Costs a bit, but an adventure! We passed on our preferences and requirements to the intermediary, received an envelope with coordinates on the day of departure and ended up at a recently renovated holiday park in Friesland. With a swimming lake, because my three sons, aged 9, 5 and 2. I myself was pregnant with son number four at the time.”

,,After one look at the lake, I already knew enough. It looked filthy, and was nothing more than a pool of standing water. The owner wasn’t sure if it was safe to swim in. He might do a test tomorrow, he said. Emphasis on maybe. So I had to inform my boys that there would be no swimming for the time being; I was immediately down 10-0. They were bloody grumpy.” See also Sahara dust and blood rain again: Strange weather in Germany

“The accommodation itself was also quite special. According to the site, it had been extensively renovated, but we found it very rickety. In the toilet the wallpaper hung half down, the house was full of flies and mosquitoes. No matter what I did, I couldn’t get those beasts away. It would be kid friendly, but it had a scary, steep staircase with alternating steps. As a pregnant woman I hardly dared to take it off. The reserved camping bed for our youngest turned out to be a very crazy size. He couldn’t even stretch his legs. I sat up with him for two nights because he wouldn’t sleep, while swatting flies off my forehead.”



That first day my oldest fell in the aqua park and had to go straight to the hospital with a severe wound

,,We gave up early then, complained to the intermediary but did not receive any compensation. I was completely done with it: after two years of corona we could finally go on holiday again, paid a lot of euros and then this. Once home I arranged a long weekend at an expensive park in the Netherlands, in a comfortable house. The hundreds of mosquitoes that had been beaten to death on the wall, including blood spatter, made me sick. I let it go; at least there was a great aqua park on the swimming lake. The kids loved it.”

,,But: that first day my oldest fell in that aqua park, got stuck with his arm in a loop and had to go straight to the hospital with a serious wound. It wasn’t broken, but a year later he still has pain and movement problems. As a mother of boys I am used to something, there is always something. You don’t drive me crazy so easily. But last year’s summer vacation was really disastrous. And smashingly expensive all in all. For this year’s park I did extra research into the swimming lake, and just to be sure I also wanted a good swimming pool. Put on your swimming trunks and go with those men.”

