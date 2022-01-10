Unknown

Oviedo Y Eibar they play a duel of the noble zone in the Carlos Tartiere (follow the game live on AS.com). The blue, for taking the pending step and getting fully into the favorites group to everything. The gunsmiths defend position of direct promotion. With the memory of the crash of the first round, in which Oviedo was better but the three points stayed in Ipurúa, too recent, things from the asymmetric calendar, the two teams they measure their moments of this beginning of the year.

For Ziganda, the match must signify the continuity of what was seen in the first duel of the second round, in which the Blues beat Ponferradina, another favorite. The approach is less conditioned than then by casualties, although the Cuckoo will not have to all footballers at your service. In addition to the injured Matheus, they are low in the blues the media Luismi and Javi Mier. In the list for the clash, the footballers of the subsidiary Javi Moreno and Mangel have entered. Lucas, Isaac, Brugman and Borja Bastón are available again.

The absences in the middle seem to advise Ziganda to re-train with the 4-4-2, the system that has been repeated the most so far in the championship. Brugman will be in charge of replace Luismi as Jimmy’s partner, indisputable.

The Eibar travels to Oviedo with the clear intention of adding the three points, given his Good luck at home, which had continuity with a victory in Ipurua in front of the subsidiary of the Real Sociedad.

Of course, the Asturians already showed their danger in the first leg, and Garitano is aware that his own will have to perform at your best if they want to add in the Tartiere.

Regarding the Cup match, the big news lies in the Stoichkov’s turn to the call. It is still not very clear why he was not called up against Mallorca, if by rest or by Covid, but the question is that he is back and probably be headline tomorrow.

Other expected return we find him in the rear, with the turn of a Venancio who has been missed and who points to the starting eleven. The most important loss is undoubtedly that of the sanctioned Leschuk.