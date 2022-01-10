The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met in an extraordinary conference to assess the political situation in Mali, where the military junta headed by Colonel Assimi Goïta decided to postpone, once again, the elections in the African country. Following the meeting, sanctions ranging from border closures to freezing certain Malian assets were announced.

Sanctions that show the dissatisfaction of the West African countries with the political situation in Mali. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decided, after an extraordinary meeting, to suspend much of the trade and financial aid to the African country.

The determination comes after the military junta headed by Colonel Assimi Goïta announced that it would postpone the elections in Mali. Thus, in breach of the commitment they had made to the regional bloc to hold elections before February 2022, ensuring a democratic transition.

The board assured that the next presidential elections will be held in 2026, which would give Goïta four more years in power. West African regional leaders said such a determination was “totally unacceptable” and added that it “means that an illegitimate military transitional government will hold the Malian people hostage for the next five years.”

Thus, after the meeting, the regional bloc announced that it will activate its reserve force and that it will be “prepared for any eventuality.”

In addition, it released several measures. Among them, the closure of land and air borders with other ECOWAS member countries and the blocking of all financial assets belonging to Mali that are in the central bank of the bloc, as well as in other banks.

They also announced that they will suspend financial aid to the country, tightening all the measures taken so far. Some products, however, such as pharmaceutical elements and medical equipment against Covid-19 will be exempted from the blockade.

A new electoral postponement that puts the political transition in Mali at risk

The military led by Assimi Goïta seized power in May 2021, overthrowing a democratically elected president. Thus a second coup d’état was formed, after Goïta himself led the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in August 2020.

After his inauguration, the general assured that there would be a transition to a democratically elected government. But the new postponement of the elections calls into question this transfer.

The determination has been justified by the military junta due to the insecurity that, they say, is increasing due to the presence of Islamic extremists in the country. At the same time, they defend the drafting of a new Constitution that should pass through the vote of the citizenship and would open the way to the elections.

A long list of sanctions against Mali

This is not the first time that ECOWAS has imposed sanctions on Mali. In fact, it is the eighth time that the regional bloc has met to determine solutions against the instability of the country since August 2020.

The leaders of the West African countries had already made the decision to ban the travel of 150 people who they believed had obstructed the holding of elections. Also in August 2020, the bloc suspended Mali from decision-making in all its organs.

